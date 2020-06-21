US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump calls coronavirus ‘kung flu’ at Tulsa rally, in apparent dig at China

  • Trump used the racial term after saying that there were multiple names for the virus
  • US president had previously been criticised for referring to it as the ‘China virus’ and ‘Donald Trump’s reference to ‘Chinese virus’ smeared our country, says BeijingChinese virus’
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:30am, 21 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE