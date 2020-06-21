A supporter of US President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena. Photo: Reuters
Did K-pop fans sabotage Trump’s Tulsa rally with ‘no-shows’?
- Trump had boasted nearly 1 million sign-ups for venue with 19,000 seats
- It seemed many were teens who reserved tickets with no plan to attend
Topic | Donald Trump
