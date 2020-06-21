People pass by shattered glass on a shopfront after a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday. Photo: Twitter @MrMinnesota24 via Reuters
1 dead, 11 wounded after shooting in US city of Minneapolis

  • No one was in custody in connection with the incident as of 4am, with a preliminary investigation indicating ‘individuals on foot’ were the shooters
  • In a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene, screams were audible and splatters of blood could be seen
Associated Press
Updated: 7:14pm, 21 Jun, 2020

