People pass by shattered glass on a shopfront after a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday. Photo: Twitter @MrMinnesota24 via Reuters
1 dead, 11 wounded after shooting in US city of Minneapolis
- No one was in custody in connection with the incident as of 4am, with a preliminary investigation indicating ‘individuals on foot’ were the shooters
- In a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene, screams were audible and splatters of blood could be seen
Topic | United States
