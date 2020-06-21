George Soros, founder and chairman of the Open Society Foundations, pictured in Austria last June. Photo: AP
George Soros: surge in conspiracy theories linked to billionaire philanthropist as protests sweep US

  • The billionaire who has long been a target of conspiracy theories is now being falsely accused of orchestrating and funding US protests over police killings
  • Experts who study conspiracy theories say the claims about Soros are a way to delegitimise the protests and the actual reasons behind them
Associated Press
Updated: 9:24pm, 21 Jun, 2020

