Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets clergy members and community activists during a visit to Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 1. Photo: AFP
Trump allies see a mounting threat: Joe Biden’s rising evangelical support
- President’s supporters worry his Democratic rival can grab larger slice of critical voting bloc – when Trump can least afford departures from his base
- Biden, a lifelong Catholic, is widely perceived as more religious than the current White House occupant
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets clergy members and community activists during a visit to Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 1. Photo: AFP