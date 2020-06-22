Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets clergy members and community activists during a visit to Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 1. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump allies see a mounting threat: Joe Biden’s rising evangelical support

  • President’s supporters worry his Democratic rival can grab larger slice of critical voting bloc – when Trump can least afford departures from his base
  • Biden, a lifelong Catholic, is widely perceived as more religious than the current White House occupant
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 1:46am, 22 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden meets clergy members and community activists during a visit to Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE