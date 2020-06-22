Agricultural workers are not expected to be affected by the move. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Donald Trump expected to extend limits on foreign workers

  • US president’s executive order, blocking most people from getting permanent residency, will stretch restrictions through end of year
  • Trump appears likely to make immigration key issue of re-election campaign, as he did in 2016 with promise to build border wall
Updated: 4:12am, 22 Jun, 2020

