People hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig at a demonstration held in March. Photo: Reuters
US demands China release Canadians detained days after Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

  • Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in 2018, nine days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US warrant
  • Canadian PM Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who also called for the men’s release, has said that China explicitly linked their arrests to the Meng case
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:18pm, 22 Jun, 2020

