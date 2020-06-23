Marshall Billingslea (left), US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, arrives for the USA-Russia meeting at the Palais Niederoestereich in Vienna on Monday. Photo: AFP
China flag row mars US-Russia nuclear arms talks in Vienna
- American envoy Marshall Billingslea posts photo of empty negotiating table to needle Beijing over ‘no-show’
- ‘How low can you go?’ Chinese arms control official tweets in response
Topic | US-China relations
Marshall Billingslea (left), US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, arrives for the USA-Russia meeting at the Palais Niederoestereich in Vienna on Monday. Photo: AFP