Marshall Billingslea (left), US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, arrives for the USA-Russia meeting at the Palais Niederoestereich in Vienna on Monday. Photo: AFP
China flag row mars US-Russia nuclear arms talks in Vienna

  • American envoy Marshall Billingslea posts photo of empty negotiating table to needle Beijing over ‘no-show’
  • ‘How low can you go?’ Chinese arms control official tweets in response
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:55am, 23 Jun, 2020

