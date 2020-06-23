Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a case management conference in Vancouver in January. Photo: Reuters
John Bolton book could factor into Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case
- Ex-national security adviser wrote that Trump linked case to potential US-China trade deal, which could boost defence’s claims of political involvement
- Meng’s case has wedged Canada into wider clash between Beijing and Washington
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a case management conference in Vancouver in January. Photo: Reuters