A view of the China Central Television Headquarters in Beijing in August 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
US designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

  • China Central Television, China News Service, People’s Daily and Global Times to have operations restricted on American soil
  • Move reflects organisations’ status as ‘propaganda outlets’, says David Stilwell, senior US diplomat for East Asia
Reuters
Updated: 3:43am, 23 Jun, 2020

