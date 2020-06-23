A view of the China Central Television Headquarters in Beijing in August 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
US designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions
- China Central Television, China News Service, People’s Daily and Global Times to have operations restricted on American soil
- Move reflects organisations’ status as ‘propaganda outlets’, says David Stilwell, senior US diplomat for East Asia
Topic | US-China relations
