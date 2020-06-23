Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, pose in Los Angeles at the premiere for a documentary television series on the singer in January. Photo: Reuters
Justin Bieber battles accusation of sexual assault at South by Southwest music festival
- Canadian pop star posts receipts on Twitter to show story about incident at Texas hotel in 2014 is ‘factually impossible’
- Bieber says he will be taking legal action in response to online accusation by internet user ‘Danielle Danielle’
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, pose in Los Angeles at the premiere for a documentary television series on the singer in January. Photo: Reuters