Director Joel Schumacher attends the International Rome Film Festival in November 2011. Photo: Reuters
Joel Schumacher, director of Batman movies and St Elmo’s Fire, dies at 80
- Filmmaker, who helped make a name for Brat Pack actors like Demi Moore, had been fighting year-long battle with cancer
- Other work by Schumacher includes The Lost Boys, A Time to Kill, and the Phantom of the Opera movie, as well as two episodes of Netflix’s House of Cards
