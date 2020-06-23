A row of police officers stand guard in front of the equestrian statue of former US President General Andrew Jackson after protesters tried to topple it. Photo: AFP
Trump calls for crackdown after protesters target Andrew Jackson statue near White House
- The current US president first threatened arrests when protesters tried and failed to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in Washington DC
- Jackson enslaved black people as a plantation owner and is remembered for the Trail of Tears, a deadly forced removal of Native Americans
