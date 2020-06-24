Adult film actor Ron Jeremy attends the world premiere of the documentary Unity in Los Angeles in June 2015. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape of three women

  • Actor, who has appeared in more than 2,000 adult films, faces possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison
  • Jeremy also accused of sexually assaulting fourth woman in West Hollywood bar
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:09am, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Adult film actor Ron Jeremy attends the world premiere of the documentary Unity in Los Angeles in June 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE