Adult film actor Ron Jeremy attends the world premiere of the documentary Unity in Los Angeles in June 2015. Photo: AP
Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape of three women
- Actor, who has appeared in more than 2,000 adult films, faces possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison
- Jeremy also accused of sexually assaulting fourth woman in West Hollywood bar
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
