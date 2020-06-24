US Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, speaking at the US Capitol in Washington on June 17. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US senators consider easing law so Americans can sue China over coronavirus

  • Neither party shied away from condemning Beijing, but Democrats saved some of their harshest criticism for Donald Trump and his handling of the pandemic
  • Current US law prevents Americans from filing suit against foreign governments, with a narrow list of exceptions
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:53am, 24 Jun, 2020

