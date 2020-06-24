Protesters attempt to topple the statue of US President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park, near the White House. Photo: Reuters
Twitter hides Trump tweet threatening ‘serious force’ against protesters in Washington
- Twitter flagged a tweet on the president’s feed for violating its policy against ‘abusive behaviour’
- Reprimand followed threat from Trump to take a hard-line approach with demonstrators
Topic | George Floyd protests
