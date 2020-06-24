Protesters attempt to topple the statue of US President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park, near the White House. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Twitter hides Trump tweet threatening ‘serious force’ against protesters in Washington

  • Twitter flagged a tweet on the president’s feed for violating its policy against ‘abusive behaviour’
  • Reprimand followed threat from Trump to take a hard-line approach with demonstrators
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Agencies
Agencies

Updated: 12:54pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters attempt to topple the statue of US President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park, near the White House. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE