A survey of Chinese-Canadians finds racist abuse has risen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus stoking rising racism against Chinese-Canadians, survey finds

  • People say they have been spat on, yelled at and made to feel a threat to public health because of ethnicity
  • More than 60 per cent have changed routines to avoid racist encounters while half say they have been insulted because of Covid-19
Topic |   Canada
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 10:00pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A survey of Chinese-Canadians finds racist abuse has risen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE