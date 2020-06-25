Then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in February 2017. Photo: AP
US court orders ex-Trump aide Michael Flynn’s case dismissed

  • Former national security adviser was accused of lying to the FBI, and had already pleaded guilty – twice
  • Flynn was one of several former Trump aides charged under Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:53am, 25 Jun, 2020

