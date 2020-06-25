People walk across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New York-area leaders urge quarantine for visitors from US hotspots
- Governor Andrew Cuomo and counterparts from New Jersey and Connecticut issue advisory for travellers from states like Arizona, Florida, Washington and Texas
- Cases in New York, former epicentre of the US outbreak, have declined, while infection rates in other areas spike
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
