A health care worker takes down a patient’s information at a Covid-19 testing site in Houston on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US cuts funding for coronavirus testing in five states amid spike in cases
- Trump administration defends move to cut support for sites in Texas, New Jersey, Colorado and Pennsylvania
- President has said he asked for testing to be slowed down, even as health officials denied receiving orders to do so
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A health care worker takes down a patient’s information at a Covid-19 testing site in Houston on Wednesday. Photo: AP