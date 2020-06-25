Senator Kevin Cramer talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on June 9. Photo: AP
Republican senator blocks China sanctions bill he supports, at request of White House, following outcry over Hong Kong national security law

  • North Dakota’s Kevin Cramer is holding up bill he co-sponsored to punish Beijing for undermining Hong Kong’s independence
  • Last-minute change was to allow administration push for changes to Hong Kong Autonomy Act
Updated: 5:56am, 25 Jun, 2020

