Senator Kevin Cramer talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on June 9. Photo: AP
Republican senator blocks China sanctions bill he supports, at request of White House, following outcry over Hong Kong national security law
- North Dakota’s Kevin Cramer is holding up bill he co-sponsored to punish Beijing for undermining Hong Kong’s independence
- Last-minute change was to allow administration push for changes to Hong Kong Autonomy Act
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
