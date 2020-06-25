Chinese homicide victim Bo Fan, 41, is seen in a photo provided by the Vancouver area's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. She was brought to a Surrey hospital on June 17 with fatal injuries. Photo: IHIT
World /  United States & Canada

Chinese woman in Vancouver mystery homicide was member of ‘Create Abundance’ wellness group

  • Police seek help from the Chinese community as they investigate the death of Bo Fan, who was dropped off at a hospital with fatal injuries last week
  • Fan was associated with Create Abundance, whose members are told that ‘respecting nature’ can create positive energy, bringing wealth and fulfilment
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:16am, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese homicide victim Bo Fan, 41, is seen in a photo provided by the Vancouver area's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. She was brought to a Surrey hospital on June 17 with fatal injuries. Photo: IHIT
READ FULL ARTICLE