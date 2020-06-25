An Ahmaud Arbery poster is seen on a car during a George Floyd demonstration in Chicago, Illinois, on June 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Three men indicted for murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery

  • Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jnr face charges including malice and felony murder
  • Trio were arrested after leaked cellphone video showed Arbery being chased down, sparking national outcry
Updated: 7:48am, 25 Jun, 2020

