Former WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Photo: AFP
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange travelled to Europe and Asia trying to recruit hackers, US government alleges
- Prosecutors say it further demonstrates that Assange sought to procure and release classified information, which is the basis of existing criminal charges
- Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London and is at the centre of an ongoing extradition tussle
Topic | WikiLeaks
