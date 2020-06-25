Dr Sergei Khrushchev, son of former Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev. Photo: AP
Sergei Khrushchev, son of former Soviet leader, dies at home in US in apparent suicide
- The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, according to a spokesman for the state medical examiner’s office
- He was the son of Nikita Khrushchev but moved to Rhode Island in 1991 to lecture on the Cold War at Brown University
Topic | Obituaries
