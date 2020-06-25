The letter urged Canada to halt extradition proceedings against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to hasten the release of Canadians Michael Spavor (left) and Michael Kovrig, who are detained in China. Photo: AFP
Justin Trudeau under high-profile pressure to end Huawei exec’s extradition, even if it rankles US
- Prime minister ‘must act’ to secure the freedom of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, held in China since December 2018, letter says
- Doing so ‘may irritate the US’, but ‘these are not normal times’, 19 prominent figures argue
Topic | Canada
