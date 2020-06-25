A file photo of Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota. Photo: AP
Trump’s Independence Day celebration plans for Mount Rushmore monument draws fire from Native Americans

  • Several groups led by Native American activists are planning protests for Trump’s July 3 visit, part of the US president’s ‘comeback’ campaign
  • The event is slated to include fighter jets thundering over the 79-year-old stone monument in South Dakota’s Black Hills
Associated Press

Updated: 10:30pm, 25 Jun, 2020

