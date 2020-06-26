Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Justin Trudeau says no to trading Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou for two Canadians held by China
- PM says halting extradition trial of Chinese telecoms executive would expose more overseas Canadians to arrest for political purposes
- Trudeau was responding to letter from 19 ex-lawmakers and diplomats urging Ottawa to free Meng
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
