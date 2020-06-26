Lab staff prepare samples for Covid-19 testing in Carrollton, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Texas pauses reopening as new US cases climb to near record high

  • State reported more than 6,000 new cases in single day on Monday, and has seen record hospitalisations for 13 consecutive days
  • More than 36,000 new US cases recorded on Wednesday, just few hundred shy of record 36,426 on April 24
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:17am, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lab staff prepare samples for Covid-19 testing in Carrollton, Texas, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE