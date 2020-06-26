Memory chip parts from US manufacturer Micron Technology are pictured at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany in July 2015. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Three engineers in China secrets case put on US wanted list

  • Ex-president of Chinese chip maker Fujian Jinhua and two other engineers are accused of stealing technology from Micron Technology
  • Issue of arrest warrants marks acceleration of first case filed under Trump administration’s ‘China Initiative’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:52am, 26 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Memory chip parts from US manufacturer Micron Technology are pictured at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany in July 2015. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE