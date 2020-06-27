US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the new visa restrictions. Photo: AP
US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong national security law
- ‘President Trump promised to punish the CCP officials who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms. Today, we are taking action to do just that’
- Move by the State Department comes a day after the US Senate passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the new visa restrictions. Photo: AP