US imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong national security law

  • ‘President Trump promised to punish the CCP officials who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms. Today, we are taking action to do just that’
  • Move by the State Department comes a day after the US Senate passed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 12:40am, 27 Jun, 2020

