People wearing masks wait to enter the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens to swamp hospitals in Texas, Florida and other states

  • Extra staff are being brought in to deal with a rising number of sick patients
  • In Arizona, as of Wednesday, 88 per cent of the Intensive Care Unit beds statewide were occupied, up from 68 per cent in mid-May
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tribune News Service
Updated: 3:43am, 27 Jun, 2020

