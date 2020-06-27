Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said his company is introducing new policies to ban more forms of hate speech. Photo: dpa
Facebook tightens crackdown on hateful content in wake of George Floyd protests
- The social media giant will step up bans on hateful adverts and will label newsworthy content that violates new policies
- Facebook will ban ads that claim people from groups based on race, religion, sexual orientation or immigration status are a threat to physical safety, health or survival
