US troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Russia offered Afghan militants bounties to kill US troops, report claims

  • Report by The New York Times claims that some Islamist militants had collected payments for successful attacks last year
  • The White House has so far declined to comment
Updated: 5:35am, 27 Jun, 2020

