Protesters attach a chain to the statue of US President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Trump tweets ‘wanted posters’ of 15 people for attempted toppling of Andrew Jackson statue

  • Protesters on Monday night attempted to drag statue down with ropes and chains
  • Targeting of the statues has become a rallying cry for Trump and other conservatives
Topic |   George Floyd protests
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:44am, 28 Jun, 2020

