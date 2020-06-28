Protesters attach a chain to the statue of US President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House. Photo: Reuters
Trump tweets ‘wanted posters’ of 15 people for attempted toppling of Andrew Jackson statue
- Protesters on Monday night attempted to drag statue down with ropes and chains
- Targeting of the statues has become a rallying cry for Trump and other conservatives
Topic | George Floyd protests
