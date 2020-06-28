Fresh graves at a cemetery in Santiago, Chile. Latin America has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot. Photo: AFP
Global coronavirus cases top 10 million, as death toll nears 500,000
- Pandemic has entered new phase, with India and Brazil battling outbreaks of over 10,000 cases a day
- The United States is the world’s hardest-hit country with 2.5 million cases, 125,000 deaths
