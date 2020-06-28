Fresh graves at a cemetery in Santiago, Chile. Latin America has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million, as death toll nears 500,000

  • Pandemic has entered new phase, with India and Brazil battling outbreaks of over 10,000 cases a day
  • The United States is the world’s hardest-hit country with 2.5 million cases, 125,000 deaths
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 6:12pm, 28 Jun, 2020

