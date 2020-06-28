US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he was not given intelligence about Taliban fighters receiving rewards from Russian agents to target US troops in Afghanistan. Photo: AP
Trump denies being briefed on reported Russian bounties to kill US troops
- The New York Times reported that bounties offered by Russia’s military intelligence service gave incentives to Taliban fighters to target US forces
- Donald Trump said he was not briefed, as Joe Biden said the president failed to stand up to Russia, and John Bolton said he was trying to avoid appearing negligent
Topic | United States
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he was not given intelligence about Taliban fighters receiving rewards from Russian agents to target US troops in Afghanistan. Photo: AP