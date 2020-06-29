A man wearing a face mask prays inside St Patrick's Cathedral as it reopens for Mass at 25 per cent capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York. Photo: AFP
Daily death toll in New York, once the US coronavirus epicentre, drops to five
- The figure was the lowest daily death toll since March 15
- The global death toll hit 500,000 on Sunday
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
