Mississippi lawmakers have voted to remove a symbol of the proslavery Confederacy from the Deep South state’s flag. Photo: AP
US state of Mississippi to remove Confederate emblem on flag
- It is the latest symbol of racism to come down amid outrage at the police killing of George Floyd
- Mississippi is the only American state to incorporate the Confederate standard on its official flag, after Georgia dropped it in 2001
Topic | George Floyd protests
