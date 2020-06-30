Joseph James DeAngelo speaks during a hearing on crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer in Sacramento, California, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
‘Golden State Killer’ suspect Joseph James DeAngelo pleads guilty to murder

  • Ex-policeman, 74, is accused of string of slayings and rapes in California dating back to mid-1970s
  • Guilty plea is part of agreement that spares defendant from potential death sentence
Updated: 2:07am, 30 Jun, 2020

Joseph James DeAngelo speaks during a hearing on crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer in Sacramento, California, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
