US President Donald Trump attends an event in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Amazon’s Twitch suspends Trump’s channel while Reddit bans ‘The Donald’ forum

  • One stream identified by Twitch under its hateful conduct policy was rebroadcast of 2016 rally in which president said Mexico was sending rapists to US
  • Reddit says it is banning about 2,000 subreddits as it cracks down on promotion of hate based on identity or vulnerability
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:26am, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump attends an event in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE