US President Donald Trump attends an event in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Amazon’s Twitch suspends Trump’s channel while Reddit bans ‘The Donald’ forum
- One stream identified by Twitch under its hateful conduct policy was rebroadcast of 2016 rally in which president said Mexico was sending rapists to US
- Reddit says it is banning about 2,000 subreddits as it cracks down on promotion of hate based on identity or vulnerability
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump attends an event in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Thursday. Photo: AFP