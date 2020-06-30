‘Given Beijing now treats Hong Kong as ‘one country, one system,’ so must we,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Photo: AP
National security law: US ends exports of defence equipment and restricts dual-use tech to Hong Kong
- ‘We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says
- Hong Kong had previously been able to import dual-use technologies without the licences required when the same items were sold to the mainland
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
