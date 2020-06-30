‘Given Beijing now treats Hong Kong as ‘one country, one system,’ so must we,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Photo: AP
National security law: US ends exports of defence equipment and restricts dual-use tech to Hong Kong

  • ‘We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China,’ US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says
  • Hong Kong had previously been able to import dual-use technologies without the licences required when the same items were sold to the mainland
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 6:19am, 30 Jun, 2020

