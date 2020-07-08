US President Donald Trump in May said he would withdraw from the WHO, accusing the organisation of failing in the coronavirus pandemic and being a puppet of China. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump formally pulling US out of World Health Organisation, senator says

  • Letter submitted to UN secretary general triggers one-year withdrawal timeline, according to US media report
  • Top Democrat on Senate foreign affairs committee says move ‘won’t protect American lives or interests’
DPA
Updated: 3:35am, 8 Jul, 2020

