US President Donald Trump in May said he would withdraw from the WHO, accusing the organisation of failing in the coronavirus pandemic and being a puppet of China. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump formally pulling US out of World Health Organisation, senator says
- Letter submitted to UN secretary general triggers one-year withdrawal timeline, according to US media report
- Top Democrat on Senate foreign affairs committee says move ‘won’t protect American lives or interests’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
