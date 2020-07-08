US President Donald Trump was dubbed “the world's most dangerous man” in his niece’s memoir. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump paid someone to take SAT university entrance exam for him, niece’s book says

  • High score helped president gain admission to prestigious Wharton business school at University of Pennsylvania, Mary Trump adds
  • White House calls memoir, expected to be released next week, a ‘book of falsehoods’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:37am, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump was dubbed “the world's most dangerous man” in his niece’s memoir. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE