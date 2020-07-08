Microsoft on Tuesday joined other major internet firms that have stopped considering requests by Hong Kong's government for information on users. Photo: Agence France-Presse
World /  United States & Canada

National security law: Microsoft and Zoom join pause on Hong Kong data requests

  • Other major internet firms, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, have also stopped considering government requests for user information
  • Companies say they are reviewing sweeping new law passed by Beijing
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:48am, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Microsoft on Tuesday joined other major internet firms that have stopped considering requests by Hong Kong's government for information on users. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE