Microsoft on Tuesday joined other major internet firms that have stopped considering requests by Hong Kong's government for information on users. Photo: Agence France-Presse
National security law: Microsoft and Zoom join pause on Hong Kong data requests
- Other major internet firms, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, have also stopped considering government requests for user information
- Companies say they are reviewing sweeping new law passed by Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
