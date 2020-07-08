Jeffrey Epstein killed himself last August in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. File photo: AP
Russian models, red flags: Deutsche Bank fined US$150 million for ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
- It was the first time a financial institution has been penalised for its dealings with the late financier
- Fine is another blow to Deutsche Bank’s reputation, which knew of Epstein’s history of sex trafficking
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
