Jeffrey Epstein killed himself last August in a Manhattan federal jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. File photo: AP
Russian models, red flags: Deutsche Bank fined US$150 million for ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

  • It was the first time a financial institution has been penalised for its dealings with the late financier
  • Fine is another blow to Deutsche Bank’s reputation, which knew of Epstein’s history of sex trafficking
Updated: 12:39pm, 8 Jul, 2020

