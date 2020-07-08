Harvard University had announced it would hold all classes online in the coming autumn term. Photo: AFP
Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration to keep international students in US
- Harvard’s President says the university will fight to allow students to finish their courses ‘without the threat of deportation’
- The Trump administration this week issued an order that would bar foreign students from remaining in the US if their schools were not holding in-person classes this fall
Topic | United States
