Li Xiao-Jiang, a neuroscientist and former researcher at Emory University in Atlanta, says he will now live and work primarily in China. Photo: Weibo
World /  United States & Canada

Chinese-American scientist’s world upended after he is swept up in US national security net

  • Original charges against Emory University researcher are dropped, but fears of continuing overreach by US Justice Department’s ‘China Initiative’ remain
  • Critics call the initiative counterproductive and an over-deterrent, as investigations drive experienced scientific researchers back to China amid the pandemic
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Luz Ding
Luz Ding

Updated: 11:12pm, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Xiao-Jiang, a neuroscientist and former researcher at Emory University in Atlanta, says he will now live and work primarily in China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE