An overheated health care worker takes a break as people join long queues in their vehicles for Covid-19 testing in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US tops 3 million coronavirus cases as Donald Trump lashes out at own top health agency

  • President goes on morning tweet storm, pushing for schools to reopen and playing down pandemic risks
  • Infections surging in southern hotspots, including Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Arizona
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:49am, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An overheated health care worker takes a break as people join long queues in their vehicles for Covid-19 testing in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE