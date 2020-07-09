Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman retiring from army, blaming ‘bullying and retaliation’ by president

  • Ukraine expert had been removed from White House post after testifying that Trump’s request for foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden and son was improper
  • Vindman’s retirement defuses potential conflict between military and White House over whether his promotion will be blocked
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:53am, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE