Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: AP
Trump impeachment witness Alexander Vindman retiring from army, blaming ‘bullying and retaliation’ by president
- Ukraine expert had been removed from White House post after testifying that Trump’s request for foreign leader to investigate Joe Biden and son was improper
- Vindman’s retirement defuses potential conflict between military and White House over whether his promotion will be blocked
Topic | Donald Trump impeachment
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: AP